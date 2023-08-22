Kohl’s (KSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KSS opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -465.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,157,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

