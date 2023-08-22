Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$2.07 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion.

TD stock opened at C$83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.32 and a 12 month high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

