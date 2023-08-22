Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNOW opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 633,743 shares of company stock valued at $112,354,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

