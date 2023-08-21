Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.88 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.