Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.