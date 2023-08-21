B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,656 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $381.29 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

