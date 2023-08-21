Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $666,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

