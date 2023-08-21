Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,238 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $211,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

