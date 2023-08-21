Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

