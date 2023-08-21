Atria Investments Inc Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

