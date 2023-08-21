Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,678 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $118.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

