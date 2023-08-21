Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.