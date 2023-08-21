Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,219 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after buying an additional 364,483 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

