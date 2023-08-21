Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,729 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $156.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

