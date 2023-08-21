200 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $99,790,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,768,000.

VUG opened at $274.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

