Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $432.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.52, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.05. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.18.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

