Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $291.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.16.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

