EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $130.63 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

