Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.