Vise Technologies Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $241.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.