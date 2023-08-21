Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

