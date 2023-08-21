Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $42,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.