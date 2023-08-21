iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,906 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,385,000 after buying an additional 958,208 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

