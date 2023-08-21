Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.