Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP stock opened at $147.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

