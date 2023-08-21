Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $214.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day moving average of $213.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.