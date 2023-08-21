Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

