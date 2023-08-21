Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $381.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.79 and a 200-day moving average of $355.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.