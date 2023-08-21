Atria Investments Inc Acquires 12,637 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

