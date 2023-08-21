Atria Investments Inc Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $397.02 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

