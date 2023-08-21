Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

