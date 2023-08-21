Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

TJX stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

