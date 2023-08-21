Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $251.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

