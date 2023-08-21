Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,307 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

