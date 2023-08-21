Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,649,000 after purchasing an additional 692,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

