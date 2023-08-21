Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $203.73 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

