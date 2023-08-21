Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

EL stock opened at $157.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.57.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

