Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $136.00 at Citigroup

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.