Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

DFS opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

