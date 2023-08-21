JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $137.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 279.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

