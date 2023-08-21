UBS Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $84.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

