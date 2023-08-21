Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $545.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

