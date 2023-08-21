Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $281.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $281.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.54. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 187.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

