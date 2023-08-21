Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 200 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $180.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABC

About AmerisourceBergen

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.