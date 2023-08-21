Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FLC opened at $14.08 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

