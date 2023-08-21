Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.45 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

