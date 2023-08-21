Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

