Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 462,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 35,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

