Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 86,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $2,827,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $485.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.76. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

