Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Fiserv by 13.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 462,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.